Sonata Capital Group Has Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.40 Million as Stock Declined; Frontier Capital Management Co Upped Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $5.39 Million; Stock Price Declined

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 18/04/2018 – Ivanhoe Targets Warehouses to Boost Assets 33% in Amazon Era; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2’- Seattle Times; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 27/04/2018 – There’s a big difference in the growth opportunities for Alphabet and Amazon, according to Macquarie analyst Ben Schachter; 05/04/2018 – India’s Flipkart deepens fashion market push with in-house brand

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 33,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 633,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.19M, up from 600,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $149.07. About 924,311 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Tiemann Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 4.31M shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 4.52% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 2,913 shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 492,331 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1.98% or 3,746 shares in its portfolio. 7,550 were reported by Gruss & Com. Renaissance Inv Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tower Bridge stated it has 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement System Of Alabama has 276,651 shares. Diversified Tru Com holds 0.31% or 3,469 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc owns 378,013 shares. Telos, California-based fund reported 2,152 shares. Oregon-based Vista Prtn has invested 0.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 11,399 shares to 60,664 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

