Sonata Capital Group Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.50 Million; Valuation Rose; As Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Stock Declined, Bragg Financial Advisors Decreased Holding by $741,615

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93M shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – IRobot to Amazon: Bring It On! — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. IS GIVING A SUBSIDY TO AMAZON; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, NFL reach $130 mln streaming deal for Thursday night games; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 06/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Acting Chairman Buerkle and Staff Meeting with Representatives from Amazon

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc sold 5,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,217 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, down from 41,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.17% or $18.06 during the last trading session, reaching $159.52. About 1.79 million shares traded or 252.97% up from the average. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q Adj EPS 50c; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Adds Univar, Exits Deckers Outdoor, Buys More IAC: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management LP Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 328,476 shares or 0.03% of the stock. The Illinois-based Oberweis Asset Mngmt has invested 1.33% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Moreover, Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.23% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). First Republic Investment reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited holds 0.01% or 2,290 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management invested in 0% or 1,681 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 11,873 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 2,029 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 220 shares. Highland Cap Management Limited Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.02% or 9,100 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Massachusetts Serv Ma has 18,076 shares.

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $960.65M and $769.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 66,311 shares to 85,078 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,433 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sequoia Advisors Ltd invested in 4,504 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 66,453 are held by Df Dent And Co. Westover Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,280 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.51% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks owns 0.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 64,065 shares. Private Harbour Inv And Counsel Ltd Com stated it has 449 shares. Vestor Llc reported 0.44% stake. West Virginia-based Security National Tru Company has invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,578 are owned by S R Schill & Assocs. Graybill Bartz Assocs Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 135 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,367 shares. Oakmont Corp, California-based fund reported 59,139 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 5.87% or 113,715 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corp, Arizona-based fund reported 139 shares.