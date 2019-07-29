Sonata Capital Group Cut Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.50 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Advisory Services Network Has Lowered Stake by $344,805 as Share Price Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,449 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89 million, down from 16,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $340.21. About 3.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Boeing B777 and B747 Expendables at Jet Midwest, Inc; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus suspends A320 revamp study amid output problems; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 26/03/2018 – The ceremonial key to the plane was handed to Singapore Airlines Chief Executive Goh Choon Phong on the tarmac at Boeing’s South Carolina plant; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $30.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1912.45. About 4.21M shares traded or 9.72% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 14/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board:; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: A+Rating Reflects Amazon’s Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s has been looking to drive traffic through creative partnerships, including with Aldi and Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.29 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 76.25 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.