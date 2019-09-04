Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $578,682 as Stock Price Rose; Gogo (GOGO) Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lifted Its Position

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, down from 119,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 5.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gogo Inc (GOGO) by 38.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 377,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.42% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 990,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Gogo Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.205. About 268,665 shares traded. Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has risen 16.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GOGO News: 04/05/2018 – Gogo 1Q Loss/Shr 34c; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP REPORTS 6.50 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN GOGO INC AS OF MARCH 7, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrade Gogo’s Cfr To Caa1; Changes Outlook To Negative; Sgl Rating Downgraded To Sgl-3; 25/05/2018 – FTC: 20181210: Senator Global Opportunity Offshore Fund II Ltd.; Gogo Inc; 20/04/2018 – Gogo Realigns Leadership to Drive Operational Excellence; 05/03/2018 – GOGO INC – THORNE REPLACES MICHAEL J. SMALL AS CEO; 04/05/2018 – Gogo Sees FY Rev $865M-$935M; 29/05/2018 – Gogo and lridium Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Aircraft Connectivity; 19/03/2018 – SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP LP SAYS HAVE ENGAGED, MAY FROM TIME TO TIME CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF MANAGEMENT, BOARD OF GOGO INC; 06/04/2018 – GOGO AMENDED EMPLOYMENT, CHANGE IN CONTROL PACTS FOR EXECS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 22,950 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt holds 0.04% or 32,785 shares. Moreover, Markston Interest Lc has 4.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 353,729 shares. Family Firm Inc holds 0.16% or 3,776 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Inc stated it has 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kwmg Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 97,302 were reported by Charter. Stratos Wealth Prtn has 178,339 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 1.16M shares or 1.48% of the stock. 291,775 are owned by Ami Asset Corporation. Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc has 94,849 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Nomura accumulated 397,198 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bernzott Advsr holds 123,965 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Hendley And has invested 5.3% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold GOGO shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 47.39 million shares or 3.04% less from 48.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 108,811 were reported by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 929,468 shares. 55,963 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 40,905 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 15,000 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division has 0.84% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 1.37M shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 74,485 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Co holds 34,858 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Mackay Shields Lc reported 0% stake. 400 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Quantbot LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO). Voya Management Limited Com invested in 0% or 23,826 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) for 36,021 shares. Daiwa Gru accumulated 575,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $180,403 worth of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) was bought by TOWNSEND CHARLES C on Thursday, August 29. 50,000 shares were bought by JONES HUGH W, worth $198,940.