Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $883,360; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Holding by $19.05 Million as Share Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 11,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,280 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 86,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 6.43 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.21 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $360.52. About 2.96M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST EXPECTS “MINIMAL DISRUPTION TO THE OPERATION DURING THE COURSE OF THE INSPECTIONS”; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invests Limited has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,840 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Tn has 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Old National Bank & Trust In owns 0.95% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 224,742 shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 55,060 shares or 1.73% of the stock. Verity And Verity Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 132,258 shares. Camarda Finance Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,060 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Natl Asset Mgmt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,819 shares. Schaller Gp holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,009 shares. Fincl Advisory owns 20,750 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 4.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 593,391 shares. Moreover, Academy Capital Inc Tx has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 13,071 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs holds 1.04% or 58,742 shares. 38,182 are held by Aldebaran Fin. Coho Prns Ltd has 0.04% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peavine Lc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares to 2,378 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 555,000 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $58.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).