Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $314,184 as Stock Price Rose; Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Boosted Holding

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 34.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 67,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 262,457 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.08M, up from 195,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 12.27M shares traded or 34.90% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 15/03/2018 – KARSAN KARSN.IS – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH US’S MORGAN OLSON REGARDING US POSTAL SERVICE TENDER; 09/04/2018 – Machinery, truck makers poised to be big winners from Trump infrastructure push: Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Warns of Contagion Risk If Italy Yield Tops 2.40%; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Next 3 months for Tesla are the ‘most critical’ in 6 years and it could go either way; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Finds 1Q Success in Diversified Model (Video)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 159,327 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, down from 162,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 10.69M shares traded or 48.03% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS GLOBAL CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS TO PROCTER & GAMBLE FOR ABOUT 3.4 BLN EUROS IN CASH

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $253.20 million activity. $2.97 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $969,143 were sold by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. 1,026 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $99,936. $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON. Grabowski Mary Theresa also sold $1.81 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. On Wednesday, February 13 Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 9,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 1.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Granite Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 17,017 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd invested in 4,174 shares. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Incorporated Ne reported 0.44% stake. 163,330 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Lc. Suntrust Banks accumulated 1.34M shares. Cls Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca invested 1.98% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc invested in 5.27% or 2.37 million shares. Savings Bank holds 1.58% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amg Natl Trust Bancshares has 0.01% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moody State Bank Trust Division reported 254,232 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability holds 7,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Ltd Partnership invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,862 shares to 9,662 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrg (CEN) by 77,301 shares to 697,925 shares, valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 27,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,052 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

