Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $580,403 as Shares Rose; As Cummins (CMI) Market Valuation Declined, Peregrine Asset Advisers Boosted Position

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 10,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,417 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 40,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 9.44M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in Cummins (CMI) by 858.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 29,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 32,565 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 3,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in Cummins for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 1.23 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA FY DIV/SHR 10 RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.43, EST. $2.93; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 14/05/2018 – Cummins Buys Navistar’s 50% Equity of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co.-Navistar Diesel Engine Co; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda 16,2%-16.6% of Sales; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc, which manages about $266.46M and $173.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 522 shares to 2,637 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,050 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 8,890 shares to 59,778 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.02 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.