Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Holding; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Somerville Kurt F decreased Mastercard (MA) stake by 3.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,144 shares as Mastercard (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 94,828 shares with $22.33 million value, down from 97,972 last quarter. Mastercard now has $275.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10 million shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion

Among 9 analysts covering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has $23 highest and $600 lowest target. $12.56’s average target is 78.16% above currents $7.05 stock price. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, May 30. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEVA in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 28 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 3. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by UBS. See Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $6.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Reinitiate

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

03/06/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $12.0000 Upgrade

30/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $9.0000 Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $23 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshfield Assocs invested 6.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bluespruce Lp has invested 4.93% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital holds 1.72M shares. Cordasco Network reported 78 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cohen Steers owns 370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Family Office stated it has 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Capital Global has 1.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17.34M shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 30,855 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 200,553 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 7,640 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.12% or 331,938 shares in its portfolio. 287,205 were accumulated by Polar Capital Llp. Eulav Asset accumulated 105,500 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 2.85% above currents $271.89 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $256 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 23,850 shares worth $6.47 million. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 13.96 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TEVA PHARM CEO SCHULTZ: NO PLANS TO ISSUE NEW EQUITY, NO PLANS FOR M&A ACTIVITY; 05/04/2018 – EGALET – LAWSUIT FILED FOR TEVA’S INFRINGEMENT OF A PATENT FOR ARYMO ER LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS WITH THERAPEUTIC EQUIVALENCE EVALUATIONS; 03/05/2018 – TEVA DEBT COULD FALL ANOTHER $1.3B-$1.5B THIS YEAR: CFO; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – TEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 67C; BOOSTS 2018 VIEW; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA EXPECTS TO SEE MORE COPAXONE COMPETITION LATER THIS YEAR; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, makes, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.76 billion. It operates through two divisions, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. It currently has negative earnings. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.