Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Celgene (CELG) Position as Valuation Declined; As Adobe (ADBE) Share Price Rose, Financial Counselors Increased Its Stake by $1.11 Million

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 32,732 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.64 million, up from 28,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 1.93 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 07/03/2018 Media Alert: Adobe Advertising Cloud Brings Sensei Power to Search Advertising; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 6,296 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $596,000, down from 12,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 02/04/2018 – Celgene Chief Operating Officer Scott Smith abruptly resigns; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Dosing Now Includes 480 Mg Infused Every Four Weeks for Majority of Approved Indications; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action and to the Abrupt Departure of Celgene’s President; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE & CELGENE ENTER WORLDWIDE LICENSE PACT FOR ABX-1772; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 12,386 shares. Massachusetts Company Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). M&T Comml Bank Corp holds 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 102,503 shares. Ipswich Management Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 0.34% or 6,430 shares. Interocean Capital invested in 0.03% or 3,523 shares. Da Davidson And has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 817,385 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer has 0.03% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 220,044 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability. F&V Cap Ltd Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,429 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 11 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, a Hawaii-based fund reported 16,593 shares. Personal Advsr holds 4,336 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advisors Ltd has invested 1.82% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 843 shares to 3,221 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,085 shares to 66,227 shares, valued at $23.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,159 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,211 shares, and cut its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).