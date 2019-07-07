Somerville Kurt F Raised Position in Chevron (CVX) as Share Value Rose; Adams Asset Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Universal Va (UVV) as Stock Declined

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Corp Va (UVV) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 10,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 149,629 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.62 million, down from 159,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Universal Corp Va for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 107,983 shares traded. Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) has risen 11.62% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical UVV News: 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp Announces Enhanced Cap Allocation Strategy; 07/03/2018 Universal Corp Volume Jumps Almost Eight Times 20 Day Average; 18/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Announces Conference Call; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Strengthening and Investing for Growth in Core Tobacco Business; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q Rev $607.5M; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Reports Annual Results; 29/05/2018 – Universal Corporation Sets Annual Meeting Date; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp: Returning Excess Cap Through Shr Repurchases; 23/05/2018 – Universal Corp 4Q EPS $1.20; 23/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL CORP – DECLARED INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SEVENTY-FIVE CENTS PER SHARE

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.27M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM

Since February 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $433,253 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.48, from 2 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 11 investors sold UVV shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 20.26 million shares or 4.36% less from 21.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Financial Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 200,647 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 8,479 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 2,368 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 5,700 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board owns 32,942 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 0.01% or 2.72M shares. Brandywine Trust holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) for 14,907 shares. Bessemer Grp invested in 58,800 shares. Webster State Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 300 shares. James Invest Research Inc has invested 0.04% in Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 38,518 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 67,347 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 11,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Limited stated it has 151,904 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,098 shares to 231,471 shares, valued at $18.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,362 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. $838,808 worth of stock was sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc Inc accumulated 78,366 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,297 shares. Boltwood, a California-based fund reported 36,392 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service owns 0.18% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,221 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings, a Maryland-based fund reported 1.62M shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested 1.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stevens Mngmt Lp has invested 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Assetmark reported 0.14% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Personal Cap Advisors holds 373,002 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Com has 0.87% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reaves W H And holds 0.77% or 188,741 shares. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 23,156 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). West Oak Cap Lc invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

