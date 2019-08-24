Somerville Kurt F Raised Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) as Market Value Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Raised Stake in Facebook (FB)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $991,000, up from 3,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 11/05/2018 – Cramer pushes back on concerns about Nvidia’s cryptocurrency-mining segment; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 30/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Gaming PC makers adjusting strategies under Nvidia GPP initiative; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 3,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68M, up from 42,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 05/04/2018 – U.K.’S ICO SAYS FACEBOOK HAS BEEN COOPERATING WITH IT; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC SAYS BELIEVE FACEBOOK INFORMATION OF UP TO 87 MLN PEOPLE, MOSTLY IN THE U.S., MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Days as an Unregulated Monopoly May Be Numbered; 13/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Facebook aiming to launch News for Watch this summer; 09/05/2018 – Facebook says David Marcus, head of Messenger, is starting a small blockchain group; 11/05/2018 – FB: Facebook looking at “creating its own digital token,” @alexeheath reports over on @cheddar – ! $FB; 24/04/2018 – G7 security ministers to press tech firms on combating extremism

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, GOOGL, CSCO, REAL – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nvidia Stock: Patience, Grasshopper – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: NVDA, BA, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,042 shares to 75,280 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,327 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moore Management LP accumulated 25,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Hl Serv Lc holds 0.11% or 38,698 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 0.21% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 0.04% stake. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.04% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. 237,363 are owned by Sei Investments Co. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc has 0.5% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 34,460 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.69% or 79,661 shares. Plancorp Lc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 135,058 shares. Captrust Fincl has 4,420 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zacks holds 16,597 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Harvey Capital owns 2,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Cap Inc reported 65,171 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd reported 1.47% stake. Garde Capital invested in 3,794 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hartford Financial Management invested in 7,288 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 2,566 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Co invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Johnson Fincl Group holds 19,012 shares. Thompson Inv has 32,653 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 46,206 are held by Regent Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 1,343 were accumulated by Ipswich Invest Mngmt. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 1.47% or 178,482 shares. Qvt Financial Ltd Partnership reported 33,217 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings. Kessler Group Inc Ltd Liability Company stated it has 8 shares. Personal Advsrs holds 0.49% or 259,660 shares. Howard Capital Management has 129,976 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio.