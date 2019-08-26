Somerville Kurt F Raised Disney (DIS) Position; Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Has 1.8 Sentiment

Somerville Kurt F increased Disney (DIS) stake by 53.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F acquired 22,190 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 63,962 shares with $7.10M value, up from 41,772 last quarter. Disney now has $237.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 18 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 10 sold and reduced their stock positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 2.93 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 17.47% above currents $131.67 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,098 shares to 231,471 valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 11,042 shares and now owns 75,280 shares. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 23,608 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 3,691 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ajo LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Exane Derivatives reported 13,696 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 2,844 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 289,973 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 999,159 shares. Adirondack, a New York-based fund reported 13,801 shares. Stonebridge has 68,000 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank holds 476,435 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gemmer Asset Ltd Com holds 2,149 shares. Smithfield Trust has 23,518 shares. 2,533 are owned by Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 declares $0.0470 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Avoid This 9.6% Dividend Payer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Diebold Nixdorf Delivering On ‘DN Now’ Plan: Why Diebold’s Turnaround Is Just Getting Started – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $56.94 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 45.39 P/E ratio. It invests in fixed income markets of California.