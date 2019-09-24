Somerville Kurt F Position in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Pinnacle Holdings Has Lowered Its Old National Bancorp (ONB) Stake by $10.44 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Old National Bancorp (ONB) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 629 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The hedge fund held 71,919 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19B, down from 72,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Old National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 411,688 shares traded. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) has declined 9.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ONB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old National Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONB); 22/03/2018 – Old National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP TO SELL OR CONSOLIDATE 20 BANKING CENTERS; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 24/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp to webcast annual shareholders’ meeting; 08/03/2018 AIR T INC – ON MARCH 7, CONTRAIL AVIATION SUPPORT, LLC, PARTIALLY-OWNED UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO A NEW BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH OLD NATIONAL BANK; 23/04/2018 – OLD NATIONAL BANCORP CITES ONGOING EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Old National Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $128.5M

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 5,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 174,284 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.92M, down from 179,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.52. About 1.04M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 28/05/2018 – Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Cancer immunotherapy implants get boost by Novartis licensing; 27/03/2018 – GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Health-Care Unit for $13 Billion — 4th Update; 16/05/2018 – Washington Post: Breaking: Novartis executive retiring over drugmaker’s payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 07/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: House to grill pharma wholesalers over opioids; Novartis tries a gambit to promote biosimilars; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS SHOWN HUGE INTEREST IN BIOSIMILARS; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 30/05/2018 – Novartis: FDA Expedites Review of Promacta for First-Line Severe Aplastic Anemia

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.13B for 15.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,919 shares to 49,782 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 7,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.34 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.34 per share. ONB’s profit will be $58.56 million for 12.74 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Old National Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.