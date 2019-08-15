Somerville Kurt F Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Lowered by $578,682; Condor Capital Management Trimmed Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47M, down from 119,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17 million shares traded or 2.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.33. About 5.93 million shares traded or 18.41% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris International said growth of iQOS, its heat-not-burn tobacco product, slowed in Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,842 were accumulated by Check Cap Mgmt Ca. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 76,992 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 591,996 shares. Acr Alpine Research Limited accumulated 1.99% or 120.32M shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 305,875 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 104,823 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Temasek Holdg (Private) holds 19,536 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 558,801 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 884,850 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 158,762 shares. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 260,904 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Kessler Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 24,854 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 0.86% or 1.55M shares. Hamilton Point Limited Liability accumulated 44,706 shares. Northern Trust has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/14/2019: PSDO, DQ, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,862 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt invested in 22,679 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Noesis Mangement has 0% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Veritas Inv (Uk) invested in 0.04% or 1,385 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt has 806 shares. American Group Inc Inc Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. 1St Source Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,592 shares. Davis R M stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7.46M shares. Duff And Phelps Invest stated it has 16,445 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0.33% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 1.20 million shares stake. Argi Investment Svcs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 9,197 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 2,918 shares. Assetmark invested in 0.31% or 386,229 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 8 Best Cash Cow Stocks to Buy for Stable Returns – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hecla Mining: Q2 Results Show Strong Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Is Philip Morris Serious About Quitting Cigarettes? – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Expects Tobacco Stocks To ‘React Favorably’ To Price Increases – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria in post-earnings swoon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.