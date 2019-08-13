Somerville Kurt F Position in Eog Resources (EOG) Has Boosted by $765,890 as Stock Value Declined; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Prime Capital Management Company LTD Cut Position by $89.73 Million as Shares Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.44. About 2.80 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources: Maintained Forecast for 2018 Cap Expenditures of $5.4B-$5.8B; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 39.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 493,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 765,763 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.71 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $427.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $4.72 during the last trading session, reaching $164.03. About 21.51 million shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 18/04/2018 – OATH HIRES FORMER ALIBABA EXECUTIVE AS PRESIDENT & COO; 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 07/03/2018 – Lazada’s new seller-friendly measures a boon for entrepreneurs; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares to 5,234 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,677 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil accumulated 180,270 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 54,813 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.95% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 3,738 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 3,555 shares. Fulton Bank Na reported 7,688 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 295,996 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.07% or 42,261 shares. Cohen Steers holds 1,506 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jp Marvel Inv Advisors Ltd Llc reported 81,850 shares or 2.52% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 4.88 million shares. Old Natl Bank & Trust In accumulated 18,097 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

