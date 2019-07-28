Somerville Kurt F Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Has Increased; Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined While Biondo Investment Advisors Raised Position by $2.36 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 100.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES DELIVERIES OF 810 TO 815 UNITS; 09/03/2018 – Muilenburg downplayed concerns of a backlash from China, which has ordered thousands of jets. Boeing plans to open a new aircraft completion plant in China; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS TARIFFS COULD START AS EARLY AS 2019 AND BE LARGEST WTO-APPROVED RETALIATORY TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 22/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.6%; Boeing Leads Decline; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 162.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 1,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ocado’s robot army courts global food retailers; 24/05/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa Eavesdropped and Shared the Conversation: Report; 02/05/2018 – Amazon appears willing to sacrifice profits in order to grow its payments service; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 05/04/2018 – Trump repeated the false claim that the Post is a “lobbyist” for Amazon; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenwood Gearhart has 2.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 18,388 shares. Holderness stated it has 12,390 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. West Oak Limited Liability Com has invested 0.51% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Factory Mutual owns 146,000 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 5,130 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.06% stake. Arvest Bank Tru Division has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regal Investment Llc accumulated 0.18% or 2,383 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 140,774 shares. Schafer Cullen Mngmt holds 0.88% or 157,838 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth reported 551 shares stake. Truepoint owns 1,154 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.1% or 15,493 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 0.53% stake. Zacks Inv Mngmt owns 31,245 shares.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 655 shares to 67,887 shares, valued at $38.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares to 114,204 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,015 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Valley Llc has invested 12.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). St Johns Llc, Florida-based fund reported 1,253 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 721 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability. Wellington Shields And Com Lc accumulated 480 shares or 0.44% of the stock. 10,971 are held by Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Hayek Kallen Investment holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 747 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca has 169 shares. Sns Financial Gru Lc reported 2,934 shares. Aureus Asset Ltd Llc has invested 4.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lodge Hill Cap Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares stake. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 1.34% or 397 shares. Beech Hill Advsr reported 2,956 shares or 3.25% of all its holdings. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).