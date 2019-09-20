Somerville Kurt F Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Increased by $1.60 Million as Share Price Declined; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Sectoral Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32M shares traded or 33.24% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – NYSE TO REMEDIATE CONFIGURATION OF AMZN, BKNG, GOOG TONIGHT; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans people for returning too much, but it shouldn’t act like a traditional retailer; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Dallas pushing to fix public schools to lure Amazon’s HQ2; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 28/04/2018 – Founder Jeff Bezos says “livestream info” for the launch will be coming soon; 18/04/2018 – Russia’s War on Telegram Expands to Google, Amazon Battlefields; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 23/05/2018 – Wagz™ Integrates Amazon Dash Replenishment into new Serve Smart Feeder that Automatically Reorders and Ships Pet Food Right t

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 402,641 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.22M, up from 391,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.5. About 495,294 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 23/04/2018 – Alnylam Receives Positive Opinion for Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union for ALN-TTRsc02, a Subcutaneously Delivered; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM ACHIEVES ALIGNMENT W/ FDA ON ACCELERATED DEVELOPMENT; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $836.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 102,000 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $15.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,450 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.69, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold ALNY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 100.15 million shares or 7.28% more from 93.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 394,698 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru &. Creative Planning stated it has 21,194 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 17,052 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 36,985 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tobam holds 844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 400,693 are held by National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity reported 5,121 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,950 shares. Platinum Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 22,655 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.08% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Lp reported 23,961 shares. Qs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

