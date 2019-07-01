Somerville Kurt F Maintains Holding in Eog Resources (EOG); Farmstead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Intelsat S A (I) Position as Stock Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.95. About 1.04M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 22/04/2018 – DJ EOG Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EOG); 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 881,529 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 59.33% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.90% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference – PRNewswire” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paul Tudor Jones Says Gold Is His Favorite Trade In The Next 1-2 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About EOG Resources Inc (EOG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hallmark Management Incorporated has 4,835 shares. Arrowmark Colorado holds 168,826 shares. Godsey And Gibb Assocs holds 2.08% or 144,144 shares in its portfolio. Axa has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ancora Advisors Lc has 6,243 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, Germany-based fund reported 265,750 shares. 28,602 were accumulated by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has 3,804 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & accumulated 0.5% or 4.82 million shares. Capital Investors owns 0.47% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 20.50M shares. Reliant Inv Management Ltd has invested 2.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Tokio Marine Asset invested in 23,476 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 38,591 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,643 shares to 132,677 shares, valued at $21.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,471 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.95 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.57 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.20% negative EPS growth.