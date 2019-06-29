Somerville Kurt F Lowered Procter & Gamble (PG) Position by $314,184 as Stock Price Rose; As Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Valuation Rose, Parsec Financial Management Has Lifted by $1.57 Million Its Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 22,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,467 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 70,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12 billion market cap company. It closed at $77.59 lastly. It is up 2.36% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,327 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.58 million, down from 162,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.17% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 25.86 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Coombe Gary A sold $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 28. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21M shares. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of stock. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Provident Investment Management reported 7,116 shares. Moreover, Bamco has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Diligent Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 19,732 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Hugh Johnson Advisors Lc has invested 0.3% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa stated it has 230,983 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Management reported 0.75% stake. Moreover, Argyle Cap has 1.13% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 28,216 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Btim holds 0.47% or 328,518 shares. Sterneck Mgmt Limited holds 0.3% or 3,278 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 52,211 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 16,119 are owned by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. The Indiana-based Indiana & Invest Mgmt Company has invested 1.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 8,890 shares to 59,778 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha" on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Bank of America and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance" published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "P&G Launches New Film Highlighting Its Internal Journey for LGBT+ Inclusion – Business Wire" on June 18, 2019.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,257 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,236 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "Discover Financial Services (DFS) CFO Mark Graf to Retire in 2020 – StreetInsider.com" on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "MUFG Bank settles with NY DFS for $33M – Seeking Alpha" published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Shares of Discover Financial Climbed 4.7% on Friday – Yahoo Finance" on April 26, 2019.