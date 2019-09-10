Somerville Kurt F Lowered Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $578,682 as Market Value Rose; Blue Chip Partners Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Position by $432,054; Stock Value Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 114,204 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, down from 119,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 25.77 million shares traded or 7.16% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year 2018 could be a record, too; 19/03/2018 – GEAR Blockchain and Routemaster Announce New GEAR Blockchain Growth Advisor; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Lands Huge American Airlines Order; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER TALKS TO ‘END IN MARRIAGE’: BRAZIL DEFENSE MIN; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Tops Airbus With $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 787s; 13/04/2018 – Boeing studying impact of ‘anti-American’ legislation in Russia; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS 787 PRODUCTION OF 14 A MONTH IS WELL SUPPORTED BY RECENT ORDERS – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Air Opts for Boeing Dreamliners in Blow to Airbus A330; 13/03/2018 – EMBRAER DROPS AS BRAZIL SEES TARIFFS HURTING BOEING DEAL

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares to 2,378 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160,000 are held by Ally Fincl Inc. 27.71M are owned by Franklin Resources. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horan Cap owns 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,371 shares. Investec Asset North America reported 3.48% stake. Prio Wealth Lp reported 229,701 shares. Australia-based Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Cap Lp invested in 0.55% or 254,611 shares. Fairfield Bush And reported 6.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natixis owns 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.64 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Company reported 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 131,997 shares. Charter reported 97,302 shares. Parsec Fin Incorporated reported 418,367 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 79,386 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field & Main Bancorp invested in 1.91% or 5,297 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco Intll holds 0.65% or 10,537 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.01% or 25,859 shares in its portfolio. M&T Bank reported 231,867 shares. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 11.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Trust Communications Na invested in 704,696 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0.1% or 520,284 shares. Guardian Cap Advsr Limited Partnership has 3,585 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 1.28% or 13,128 shares. 4,016 are held by St Germain D J Inc. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilltop Incorporated owns 10,532 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 7,787 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Gp Limited Co accumulated 758,217 shares or 0.72% of the stock.

