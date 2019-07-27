Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, February 8. See Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) latest ratings:

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

08/02/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Positive Upgrade

Somerville Kurt F decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 12.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 11,042 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 75,280 shares with $6.08M value, down from 86,322 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $316.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SEES ROCE OF ABOUT 15% IN 2025 AT $60/BBL REAL; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M

Somerville Kurt F increased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,255 shares to 62,858 valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney (NYSE:DIS) stake by 22,190 shares and now owns 63,962 shares. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Thursday, March 7. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,399 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc holds 240,070 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.59% or 75,667 shares in its portfolio. 10,118 are held by Shamrock Asset Management Ltd. Stillwater Mgmt Ltd Company reported 21,256 shares. Portland Advsrs Ltd Com stated it has 32,270 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Company reported 10,434 shares. 21,423 were reported by Tirschwell And Loewy Incorporated. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc has invested 0.82% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gyroscope Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,313 shares. Exchange Capital Inc reported 52,293 shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,499 shares. Maryland-based Lafayette has invested 2.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Klingenstein Fields And Lc reported 114,955 shares stake. Qci Asset Management Ny has 1.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Exxon Stock Is a No-Brainer for Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 26.73 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold Air Transport Services Group, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3.03 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Tygh Mngmt holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 422,339 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 303,932 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 159,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 80,098 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Ltd Partnership invested in 0.03% or 711,582 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0% stake. Amalgamated Bank holds 0.01% or 9,024 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 511,298 shares stake. Sei Invests Com reported 0.01% stake. 308,000 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Scopus Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 50,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Llc accumulated 95,190 shares.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATSG) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Look Beyond Earnings: 4 Stocks With Increasing Cash Flows – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Kamada, Anhui Conch Cement, Air China and Air Transport Services – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.