Somerville Kurt F Lowered Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $579,237 as Market Valuation Rose; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Stake in General American Investors (GAM) Raised as Stock Were Volatile

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 132,677 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.19 million, down from 136,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $166.85. About 978,202 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Market Red Hot, Threatens to Overheat; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $868.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 39,255 shares traded or 0.59% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 160 are owned by Estabrook Mngmt. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 44,250 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 15,847 are held by Essex Financial Service Inc. Winslow Capital Lc reported 1.62% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Somerset Tru holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 18,032 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 99,251 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 2.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). The Maryland-based Lafayette Invs has invested 0.07% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 208 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 11,097 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough has invested 0.54% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 5,000 were reported by Barbara Oil. Moreover, Foster & Motley Inc has 0.06% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reliant Investment Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Eastern Natl Bank accumulated 0.05% or 4,529 shares.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADP +2.5% after profit beat, solid guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,255 shares to 62,858 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).