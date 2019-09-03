Somerville Kurt F Lowered By $487,430 Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Chemung Financial (CHMG) Shorts Up By 38.55%

Somerville Kurt F decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) stake by 33.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,085 shares as Honeywell Intl (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 6,015 shares with $955,000 value, down from 9,100 last quarter. Honeywell Intl now has $114.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $163.5. About 2.06 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) had an increase of 38.55% in short interest. CHMG’s SI was 36,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 38.55% from 26,200 shares previously. With 7,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG)’s short sellers to cover CHMG’s short positions. The SI to Chemung Financial Corp’s float is 0.95%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 14,707 shares traded or 164.18% up from the average. Chemung Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHMG) has declined 1.56% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMG News: 05/03/2018 Chemung Financial 4Q Loss/Shr 45c; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: ‘Disappointed’ by Added Provision, Will ‘Vigorously Pursue Recovery’ of Identified Loan; 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial: Change Resulted From Internal Control Review Proces; 21/04/2018 – DJ Chemung Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMG); 05/03/2018 – Chemung Financial Reports Revised 4Q Earning; 17/05/2018 – Chemung Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Chemung Financial 1Q EPS 92c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) owns 10,880 shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 15,009 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 436,354 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com has 34,373 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 2,059 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,336 shares. Geode Cap holds 0.38% or 9.21 million shares in its portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Oh has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Grimes & Inc accumulated 3,639 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.51% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 68,290 shares. Hudock Gp Limited Liability owns 1,369 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 1,643 shares. Marco Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Somerville Kurt F increased Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,472 shares to 2,378 valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,386 shares and now owns 104,615 shares. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 14.57% above currents $163.5 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.34 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services primarily in New York. The company has market cap of $202.25 million. It offers demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest- and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts. It has a 8.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial and agricultural loans primarily consisting of loans to small to mid-sized businesses; commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including home equity lines of credit and home equity loans, as well as letters of credit.

