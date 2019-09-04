Somerville Kurt F Increased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $765,890; Alpine Partners Vi Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Has Upped by $406,252

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $75.57. About 2.86 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 15.25 million shares traded or 492.09% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Invest Ptnrs Lp holds 2.82% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 8.65M shares. Ashmore Grp Public Lc has 309,534 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Com has 1.80M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested in 443 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Gramercy Funds Management Limited Liability Co holds 5.08% or 1.36M shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% or 22,223 shares. Van Eck holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1,357 shares. Raymond James & holds 0% or 29,625 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 29,624 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 1.75 million shares. Nwi Mngmt LP holds 451,974 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3,479 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 182,237 shares. Monetta Services Inc stated it has 15,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Corbyn Mngmt Incorporated Md owns 86,020 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 12,611 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 125 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Com has 0.22% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11.55 million shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Com invested in 0.3% or 48,929 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 40,317 shares. Arga Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 24,050 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Aviance Ltd Liability Company holds 16,028 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 116,075 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund owns 0.24% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 11,533 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc stated it has 0.16% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Llc invested in 2,951 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Arrow Fincl Corp has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares to 114,204 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,234 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).