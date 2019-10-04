Somerville Kurt F Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.60 Million; Kings Point Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) as Valuation Rose

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 2,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 52,337 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.71M, down from 54,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 510.98% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $11.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1724.42. About 3.62M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Amazon would be big winner if internet tax law reversed: Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 428 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa owns 12,139 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 4.31 million shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lockheed Martin Investment Commerce invested 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 839 are owned by Patten & Patten Tn. Moreover, Sabal Trust has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vanguard Grp Inc has 2.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31.31M shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust & Tru stated it has 9,647 shares. 263 were reported by Rodgers Brothers. Janney Mngmt Limited Co invested in 319 shares. Rbf Limited reported 2,000 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,400 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,803 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.09% or 7,582 shares. Bokf Na owns 17,252 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 156,097 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 17,940 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0.01% stake. Colonial Advsrs holds 0.29% or 12,445 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 105,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 229,685 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,044 shares. Barnett & holds 0.03% or 476 shares in its portfolio. Kings Point Cap Management reported 1.23% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Amica Retiree Med invested in 1,206 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has 56,001 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 2,418 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 1,855 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 157,538 shares to 210,881 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr Enhanced Sho (MINT) by 4,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).