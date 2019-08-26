Somerville Kurt F Increased Holding in Chevron (CVX) as Share Price Rose; Encana (ECA) Share Price Declined While Southport Management Boosted by $181.00 Million Its Stake

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $4.245. About 9.51M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $116.08. About 1.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana trims Dutch Auction pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oil Plunges On Trade War Escalation – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana’s Q2 beat boosted by record Anadarko, Permian production – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Encana Earthquake Implications – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares to 159,327 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,372 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).