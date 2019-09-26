Somerville Kurt F Increased By $430,280 Its Chevron (CVX) Position; Highland Capital Management LP Has Upped Oneok New (OKE) Holding

Highland Capital Management Lp increased Oneok Inc New (OKE) stake by 194.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highland Capital Management Lp acquired 33,000 shares as Oneok Inc New (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Highland Capital Management Lp holds 50,000 shares with $3.44M value, up from 17,000 last quarter. Oneok Inc New now has $30.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 2.97 million shares traded or 47.12% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Somerville Kurt F increased Chevron (CVX) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F acquired 3,470 shares as Chevron (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 41,328 shares with $5.14M value, up from 37,858 last quarter. Chevron now has $234.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold OKE shares while 224 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 298.07 million shares or 1.39% less from 302.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,535 shares stake. Coastline Tru invested in 0.12% or 11,555 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Llc has invested 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 315,865 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Company. Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.09% or 12,708 shares. Pennsylvania Tru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). First Interstate Commercial Bank owns 597 shares. 3.33M are held by Cap Rech. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Umb State Bank N A Mo has 4,327 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A holds 2,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.08% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 407,783 shares. United Kingdom-based Bp Plc has invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Trillium Asset Ltd Llc owns 134,506 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ONEOK has $7500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $72’s average target is -2.21% below currents $73.63 stock price. ONEOK had 9 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Monday, April 1. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $74 target. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Shareholders Booked A 54% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Offering High Yields and High Growth Rates – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ONEOK Included in Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) stake by 10,000 shares to 15,000 valued at $2.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 35,000 shares and now owns 20,000 shares. Lumentum Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moon Mgmt Lc accumulated 1,681 shares or 0% of the stock. 800 are owned by Hillsdale Mngmt. Dakota Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,051 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 40.77M are owned by Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp. 25,610 were accumulated by Cushing Asset L P. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has 224,000 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Limited Com stated it has 4.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company reported 566,800 shares stake. Lathrop Invest has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Chilton Capital Management Limited Liability owns 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,880 shares. Wills Grp Inc Inc holds 1.33% or 16,412 shares in its portfolio. American Rech And Management Communication reported 2.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 405,443 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Coho Partners has 2.69% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was bought by REED DEBRA L.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron steers away from arbitration in Thai energy dispute – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.