Somerville Kurt F Holding in Eog Resources (EOG) Boosted by $765,890 as Stock Declined; Jacobs Asset Management Cut United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) Stake by $1.93 Million; Share Price Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 2.76 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (UCBI) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 80,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 562,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 642,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 319,074 shares traded. United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has declined 16.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.03% the S&P500. Some Historical UCBI News: 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC UCBI.O SAYS LYNN HARTON APPOINTED CEO; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks: Tallent Will Move Into New Role as Executive Chairman; 11/05/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Qtrly Cash Div Increase; 02/04/2018 – United Community Banks Names New CEO; Current CEO to Retire; 11/05/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15C FROM 12C, EST. 12C; 24/04/2018 – United Community Banks 1Q Net $37.7M; 30/03/2018 – United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS CEO TALLENT WILL RETIRE JUNE 30; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.2% Position in United Community Banks; 02/04/2018 – UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, JIMMY TALLENT, WILL RETIRE

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,145 shares to 34,321 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 218,201 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. UCBI’s profit will be $45.87 million for 12.26 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by United Community Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.69% negative EPS growth.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,460 activity.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares to 550,726 shares, valued at $13.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 11,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).