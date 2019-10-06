Somerville Kurt F Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lowered by $457,040; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Increased Stake in American Airls Group (AAL) by $811,200 as Stock Price Declined

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,295 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.25M, down from 104,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple cobalt supplier is trying to ensure the metal used in rechargeable batteries is ethically sourced…; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89 million, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 6.52M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Average Aircraft Fuel Price $2.10 Per Gallon; 27/04/2018 – Foreign Policy: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all references; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE SAYS “CHINA’S EFFORTS TO EXPORT ITS CENSORSHIP AND POLITICAL CORRECTNESS TO AMERICANS AND THE REST OF THE FREE WORLD WILL BE RESISTED”; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2019 & 2020 CASM EX. FUEL, SPECIAL ITEMS & NEW LABOR AGREEMENTS EACH TO BE UP ABOUT 1-2 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPM) 52,945 MLN VS 50,984 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 7,531 shares to 9,071 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.27 million activity. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by KERR DEREK J on Tuesday, June 4. Isom Robert D Jr also bought $65,844 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Thursday, August 29. Leibman Maya bought 5,000 shares worth $138,150. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EBERWEIN ELISE R bought 5,000 shares worth $138,820. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,582 were bought by Johnson Stephen L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

