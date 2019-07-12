Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $532,332 as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Franklin Resources Lowered Its Position as Shares Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 2.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 27.71 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 billion, down from 30.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 7.91 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q COMMERCIAL CLOUD MARGINS WIDEN TO 57%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $203.7. About 443,554 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 183,575 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $81.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 50,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/20/2019: ORCL, YY, WB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: EXTR, MSFT, SSB – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 78,481 are owned by Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Company. Arizona-based Stellar Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 2.1% stake. Moreover, Ion Asset Management has 5.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenbrier Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,000 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment reported 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guardian Investment accumulated 27,430 shares. Family Firm has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,776 shares. Texas-based Texas Capital Bank & Trust Tx has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Mgmt accumulated 32,692 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 1.09M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 0.42% or 36,228 shares in its portfolio. Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability holds 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 2,929 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 235,828 shares. Benedict Advisors accumulated 4.36% or 85,240 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,145 shares to 34,321 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 2,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,004 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) owns 1,214 shares. Capital Invsts holds 9.10M shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 0.53% or 33,228 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cohen And Steers invested in 780,631 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated accumulated 12,080 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na has 0.29% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,552 shares. Smith Moore & has 2,928 shares. 1.91 million were accumulated by Legal And General Gp Plc. Aperio Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.16% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clark Mngmt Group stated it has 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cap Fund Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 20,949 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 449,760 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).