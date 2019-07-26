Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Its Disney (DIS) Position by $2.46 Million; Share Value Rose; Visa (V) Shareholder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Increased Position

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $183.01. About 2.24M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 53.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 22,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,962 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 41,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $145.15. About 4.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Visa: A Dividend Growth Monster For The Next 25 Years – Seeking Alpha" on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool" published on July 04, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: "Best Blue Chip for Third Quarter – Schaeffers Research" on June 28, 2019.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,300 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,740 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northside Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 12,760 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 0.79% or 335,340 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability Com reported 75,893 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 1.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 638,926 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested in 3.02M shares or 3.85% of the stock. Hyman Charles D reported 10,550 shares stake. Bessemer Group has invested 1.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westwood Grp reported 32,325 shares. City Holdings invested in 0.65% or 14,706 shares. Schnieders Capital Llc accumulated 21,614 shares. Leavell Invest reported 64,370 shares stake. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 9,870 shares. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi stated it has 3.16% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carroll Fincl invested in 0.08% or 5,606 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,128 shares to 24,463 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,417 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

