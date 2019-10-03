Somerville Kurt F Has Upped Its Becton Dickinson (BDX) Position; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Jlb & Associates Cut Its Position by $1.58 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 489.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 7,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,071 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28 million, up from 1,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $250.83. About 400,482 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS MAGELLAN’S LEAD TEST SYSTEMS CAN CONTINUE TO BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES FROM A FINGER OR HEEL STICK

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 81.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 25,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,540 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 30,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.28. About 659,854 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Load Factor 80.1%; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group February Traffic Rose 7.9%; 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.49M for 7.18 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,840 shares to 79,856 shares, valued at $15.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 4,330 shares to 154,674 shares, valued at $19.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,920 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).