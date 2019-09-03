Somerville Kurt F Has Trimmed Stake in Fiserv (FISV) by $818,840 as Stock Price Rose; Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Lowered Its Holding by $314,900 as Shares Rose

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 9,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 218,201 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26M, down from 227,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 814,612 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 48,792 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.49 million, down from 50,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $282.03. About 1.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 32,678 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.08% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Chase Counsel Corp holds 45,934 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 53,589 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.14% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 611,979 shares. Woodstock Corp holds 0.73% or 46,216 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 14,324 shares. North Star Asset Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 179,706 shares. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 2,400 shares. 106,097 are held by Creative Planning. Argent owns 15,671 shares. 661,142 were accumulated by Birch Hill. Page Arthur B owns 44,592 shares or 3.28% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98M for 28.66 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 8,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 3,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 34.90 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

