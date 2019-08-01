Somerville Kurt F Has Trimmed Its Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Price Declined; Contrarian Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Braskem S A (BAK)

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 15,221 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.77M, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85 billion market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 19/03/2018 – Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum; 25/05/2018 – BRASKEM COMMENTS ON ODEBRECHT’S COLLATERAL IN NEW LOANS; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Braskem cuts petchems output due to Brazilian trucker strike; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 04/05/2018 – PETROBRAS REJECTS REPORT IT HIRED BANKS FOR BRASKEM FOLLOW-ON; 23/03/2018 – Platts: Operational issues, blackout delay Braskem chlor-alkali restart; 09/05/2018 – BRASKEM 1Q EBITDA R$2.65B; 29/03/2018 – Record EBITDA of US$3.9 billion in 2017; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESIN SALES IN BRAZIL TO GROW 4%-5% IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS USAGE OF PETROCHEMICAL PLANTS AT 50% AMID STRIKE

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Illumina (ILMN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 24,463 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, down from 25,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Illumina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $300.81. About 995,596 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 768 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 3,464 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 974 shares. 53,364 are held by Pggm Investments. Johnson Gru Inc Inc owns 80 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 37,845 shares or 4.66% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 175,065 shares. 33,555 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fil Limited has 0.06% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Family holds 0.9% or 6,742 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global reported 0.08% stake. Invesco has invested 0.28% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Bailard invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Windward Capital Mngmt Communications Ca has 0.93% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Mackay Shields Ltd Llc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares to 37,858 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).