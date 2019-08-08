Somerville Kurt F Has Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake; Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. See Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) latest ratings:

Somerville Kurt F decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 3,643 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 132,677 shares with $21.19M value, down from 136,320 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $74.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $167.35. About 177,547 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%

Somerville Kurt F increased Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2,862 shares to 9,662 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Paypal Holdings stake by 8,890 shares and now owns 59,778 shares. Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) was raised too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing declares $0.79 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Interesting ADP Put And Call Options For September 13th – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ackman’s Pershing Square exited ADP and United Tech investments – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: DGX, ADP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advisors Incorporated Nc reported 1,459 shares. Hartwell J M LP invested in 0.06% or 2,104 shares. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Ins Com has invested 0.15% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Murphy Cap Management holds 0.09% or 3,706 shares in its portfolio. 32,021 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,300 shares. Argent Trust Com holds 0.49% or 29,351 shares. Invesco Limited holds 7.18M shares. Bp Pcl has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Gabelli Funds Ltd stated it has 31,500 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak, a Iowa-based fund reported 7,915 shares. Mairs Pwr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 5,052 shares. 19,959 were reported by Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,440 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was made by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, February 14. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $590.24 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv holds 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) or 2,675 shares. Euclidean Limited accumulated 39,169 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 13,061 shares. American International has 14,066 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 60,100 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 125,369 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 13,877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 36 are owned by Tci Wealth. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited owns 33,520 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise reported 118,048 shares stake. Moreover, Sei Invests Com has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 12,056 shares. Kbc Nv holds 2,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 483,720 shares.

More notable recent Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZUMZ vs. BOOT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can American Eagle’s Robust Comps Trend & Efforts Aid Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were released by: Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)? – Yahoo Finance UK” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Aaron’s (AAN) Stock is a Solid Investment Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 13,444 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Net Sales Increased 3.7% to $58.6 Million; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports March 2018 Sales Results; 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more