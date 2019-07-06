Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake; Oarsman Capital Increases Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Eog Resources (EOG) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,863 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 36,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Eog Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.02 million shares traded or 39.25% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s CEO George Kurtz said there is a very real possibility that a company such as Amazon or Google could ultimately buy its cloud-delivered endpoint security capability,; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 26/04/2018 – Munster on $AMZN: AWS acceleration to 49% y/y revenue growth from 45% in Dec-17 and 43% in Sep-17 is testimony to a winning offering in a fast growth market. More good times for AWS ahead; 05/04/2018 – Cramer: Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk; 30/05/2018 – This group of protestors is calling for Amazon to separate the roles of CEO and chairman; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 19/04/2018 – Billionaire Bezos Made 59 Times More than Amazon’s Median Worker; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $235,851 activity.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Oil Prices Rise on Production Cut Extension, Trade Truce – GuruFocus.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48 A Share In Cash; You Buy XBI – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset holds 0.09% or 611,325 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.66% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Hallmark Capital has 0.05% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 7,571 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt owns 45,920 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.26% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 78,653 shares. Horizon Lc accumulated 2,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ci Invs holds 0.27% or 498,897 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 78,097 shares. Moreover, Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Salem Counselors Inc stated it has 1,022 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 27,492 are held by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 398 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A owns 3,804 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,305 shares to 218,201 shares, valued at $19.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,234 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHV) by 11,322 shares to 5,286 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,757 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).