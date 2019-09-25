Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Stake by $430,280; Kbc Group Nv Lowered Its Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP) by $7.17 Million

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 41,328 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 37,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 2.10 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela

Kbc Group Nv decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 68.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv sold 83,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 38,156 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.31 million, down from 121,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 758,843 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 22/05/2018 – Fitch’s Actions Affect $13.3 Billion of Total Microchip Debt; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q EPS 58c; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – EXPECTED THAT WITH SUCH NET PROCEEDS TO BE RELEASED TO FINANCE CONSUMMATION OF ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Invest Advsrs reported 291,093 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 5,017 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Washington-based Garde Cap has invested 0.05% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 12,143 shares. Northrock Prns Limited Liability Com reported 4,702 shares. Brinker accumulated 67,193 shares. Coho Prtn Limited invested in 2.69% or 918,527 shares. L & S Advsr Inc has 27,646 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 3,502 shares in its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Inv Management Co reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 0.33% or 7,505 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Investors Incorporated stated it has 20,184 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,868 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron’s (CVX) Management on Barclays 2019 CEO Energy-Power Conference – Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10,066 shares to 122,611 shares, valued at $20.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,810 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 20,680 shares to 218,999 shares, valued at $11.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 126 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has 75,881 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Tru Co invested in 1.33% or 173,865 shares. 115,207 were reported by Voya Investment Llc. 2,406 were accumulated by Cornerstone Incorporated. Estabrook Cap accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Llc owns 82,315 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 11,615 shares in its portfolio. Arrow Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.41% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.06% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 3.34M shares. Texas National Bank Incorporated Tx reported 0.57% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 295,080 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 1.18% or 21,265 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gp has 334,052 shares.