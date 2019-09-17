Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Position By $430,280; Tortoise Capital Advisors Cut Its Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) Stake

Somerville Kurt F increased Chevron (CVX) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F acquired 3,470 shares as Chevron (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 41,328 shares with $5.14M value, up from 37,858 last quarter. Chevron now has $235.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 4.12 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP) stake by 4.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 483,941 shares as Phillips 66 Partners L.P. (PSXP)’s stock rose 5.32%. The Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc holds 9.96 million shares with $491.50 million value, down from 10.44 million last quarter. Phillips 66 Partners L.P. now has $13.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 362,570 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought 4,250 shares worth $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ims Capital Mgmt has 0.22% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,388 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 244,454 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Btim holds 0.29% or 179,924 shares. Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davidson Advisors holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 254,244 shares. 7,565 were reported by Stadion Money Mngmt Limited Liability. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 5,860 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi owns 2,863 shares. 17,915 are held by Shoker Inv Counsel. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,298 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 1.15% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cutter & Brokerage reported 3,946 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Roundview has 0.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Principal Financial reported 0.49% stake. Bowen Hanes & Co invested in 1.44% or 268,240 shares.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 1,202 shares to 23,261 valued at $8.56M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stake by 8,533 shares and now owns 86,295 shares. Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.00% above currents $123.9 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, May 16. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David had bought 613 shares worth $31,944 on Monday, August 12. Mitchell Kevin J also bought $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold PSXP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Samson Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.14% or 12,325 shares. Leuthold Group Llc reported 5,903 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% or 19,956 shares. Mai Capital Management has 0.13% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 59,169 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has 8,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 13,631 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Williams Jones & Assoc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Kayne Anderson Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 2.80 million shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc invested in 9,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 30,710 shares. Energy Income Prtn Lc has 2.59M shares. Advisory Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.54M shares. 1.65M are owned by Brookfield Asset Management. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 41,727 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 1.65% above currents $58.04 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 6 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) rating on Tuesday, September 10. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $6200 target.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.89 million for 15.11 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 347,978 shares to 457,080 valued at $19.28 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 118,642 shares. Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM) was raised too.