Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted By $532,332 Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering BioCryst (NASDAQ:BCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BioCryst has $18 highest and $8 lowest target. $13.75’s average target is 435.02% above currents $2.57 stock price. BioCryst had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) earned “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, February 26. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $18 target in Tuesday, April 2 report. See BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) latest ratings:

Somerville Kurt F increased Norfolk Southern (NSC) stake by 42.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F acquired 2,862 shares as Norfolk Southern (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 9,662 shares with $1.81M value, up from 6,800 last quarter. Norfolk Southern now has $45.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Somerville Kurt F decreased Mastercard (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,144 shares to 94,828 valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) stake by 2,879 shares and now owns 159,004 shares. Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Another trade for 525 shares valued at $100,546 was bought by Scanlon Jennifer F..

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "Norfolk Southern's Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga" published on July 24, 2019 as well as Forbes.com's news article titled: "Here's Why Norfolk Southern's Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes" with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.62% above currents $173.79 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $27,310 activity. ASELAGE STEVE also bought $10,710 worth of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) shares.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "BioCryst Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:BCRX – GlobeNewswire" published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: "The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga" published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 886,564 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst and Idera Special Meetings to Be Held on July 10; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and ldera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 02/05/2018 – BioCryst at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 02/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Mails Letter to Stockholders Highlighting Compelling Upside Opportunity; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $283.83 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.