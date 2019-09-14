Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Fisher Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in 8X8 New (EGHT) as Market Value Rose

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights Utopia, Signs Gillian Flynn to Overall Deal; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 09/05/2018 – JUST IN: Sears is working with Amazon to deliver and install car tires; 22/05/2018 – WOODRADIO: #BREAKING: State of Michigan grant greenlights new $150 million fulfilment center for Amazon in Gaines Township; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video)

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 41,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 418,974 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.10 million, up from 377,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.01 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $90.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (NYSE:PBH) by 166,617 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $34.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc Adr (NYSE:LYG) by 323,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,310 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds Stoxx Eur 5 (FEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

