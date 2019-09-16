Somerville Kurt F Has Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Declined; Cott (COT) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lowered Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 843 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,221 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 2,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 08/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving and will be replaced by an Amazon executive:; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Despite Trump’s repeated criticism of Amazon and Washington Post, Jeff Bezos has remained silent; sources say it; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Cott Corporation (COT) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 211,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 488,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.52M, down from 700,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Cott Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 665,038 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 19.91% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – ACCEPTED UNDERTAKINGS IN LIEU OF REFERENCE TO PHASE 2 GIVEN BY REFRESCO GROUP NV UNDER SECTION 73 OF ENTERPRISE ACT 2002 ON COTT DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,

Analysts await Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 166.67% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.06 per share. COT’s profit will be $21.57 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Cott Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 433.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold COT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 81.58 million shares or 11.94% less from 92.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 111,695 shares. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 255,300 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Invesco invested in 26,031 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.16% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.22 million shares. Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 951,131 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Concourse Mngmt has 1.44% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 112,320 shares. Fmr reported 193,500 shares stake. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 29,197 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,044 shares to 332,110 shares, valued at $25.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 12,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 456,929 shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.00 million activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,235 shares to 265,803 shares, valued at $12.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,996 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Limited Co reported 3.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The France-based Comgest Glob Investors Sas has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Torray Limited Co reported 2.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.15% or 500 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 107,591 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 5.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Karp Mngmt Corporation accumulated 1.71% or 2,840 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Co reported 9,873 shares stake. Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 26,146 shares. Holderness Invs Company holds 5,548 shares or 4.77% of its portfolio. Hallmark Mngmt Inc owns 645 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Hamel Associates reported 293 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested 1.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,718 were reported by Fairfield Bush And Com. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 48,282 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio.