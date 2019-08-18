Somerville Kurt F Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.57, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 10 trimmed and sold holdings in Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund. The investment managers in our database reported: 4.83 million shares, up from 4.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ing Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 7 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 4,946 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 114,204 shares with $13.47M value, down from 119,150 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Launches BenefitsPlace™ to Unify the U.S. Employee Benefits Industry; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund for 1.25 million shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 165,722 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aviance Capital Partners Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 92,381 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 270,095 shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.05. About 20,237 shares traded. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $95.79 million. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.37% above currents $136.13 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25.