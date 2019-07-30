Somerville Kurt F Has Cut Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $639,742 as Stock Price Rose; Private Bank & Trust Co Upped Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake by $730,296

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) by 106.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,636 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 9,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.09. About 241,051 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 18/04/2018 – FleishmanHillard Expands Southern California Leadership with lsobel Coney; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,471 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, down from 239,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $88.15. About 989,009 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 10/04/2018 – Abbott says NAFTA “had to be updated” due to technology and intellectual property challenges; 06/03/2018 – FDA approves Abbott’s pediatric heart valve; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 8,453 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has 103 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caprock Group owns 4,799 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd invested in 0.05% or 31,912 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 28,000 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rampart Investment Llc holds 0.13% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 15,833 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invs Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.12% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Montag A And Assoc Inc has 0.15% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp holds 92,313 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Chevy Chase Hldgs has 0.06% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 8,985 were accumulated by James Investment Rech.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,322 shares to 34,267 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,752 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mraz Amerine And Inc has 0.73% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). The Pennsylvania-based Girard Partners Ltd has invested 1.33% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Illinois-based Hartline Investment Corp has invested 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Com has 0.13% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Btr Capital Management owns 107,430 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.32% stake. Fruth Mgmt stated it has 1.2% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 3,058 were reported by Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Com. City Com stated it has 48,329 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Clark Cap Management Gru owns 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 20,616 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 3,022 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 30,162 shares. Hilltop accumulated 10,939 shares. Sageworth Tru stated it has 109,947 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares to 104,615 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 26.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.