Somerville Kurt F Has Cut Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Vse (VSEC)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Somerville Kurt F decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 10,066 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 122,611 shares with $20.27 million value, down from 132,677 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $68.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.44; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Vse Corp (VSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.21, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 27 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 23 sold and trimmed equity positions in Vse Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 7.49 million shares, down from 7.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Vse Corp in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 18 Increased: 23 New Position: 4.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $369.80 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Supply Chain Management Group; Aviation Group; Federal Services Group; and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

Koonce Calvin Scott holds 100% of its portfolio in VSE Corporation for 1.86 million shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 234,320 shares or 2.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hendershot Investments Inc. has 1.26% invested in the company for 133,609 shares. The Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 0.2% in the stock. Wilen Investment Management Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 8,758 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $335,889 activity.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $573.45M for 29.92 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 8.81% above currents $159.17 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 7 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. JP Morgan maintained Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

