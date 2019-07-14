Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $532,332; Market Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder West Oak Capital Trimmed Stake

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: #Breaking — Pretty obvious this was going to happen. — Broadcom Abandons $117 Billion Qualcomm Takeover Bid…; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 12/03/2018 – US government says Broadcom violated order in Qualcomm merger bid; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 16/03/2018 – Former chairman eyes Qualcomm buyout; 14/03/2018 – Dealbook: Broadcom Drops Bid for Qualcomm After Trump’s Intervention; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP RESULTS INCLUDED $310 MLN OF CHARGES, OR ($0.18) PER SHARE, FROM RESTRUCTURING, COSTS RELATED TO COST PLAN ANNOUNCED IN JAN 2018; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom could potentially abandon this deal, complete its move to the U.S., then make another run at Qualcomm

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 2,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,662 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 1.53 million shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parnassus Invs Ca has 0.52% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 2.30 million shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 71,976 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,353 shares. Blume Mngmt reported 31,565 shares. Smithfield Co has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Magnetar Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 18,317 shares. 71,646 are owned by Bluefin Trading Llc. Ariel Investments Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 315,066 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hartford Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,000 shares. North Management accumulated 1.01% or 106,405 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 54,300 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated owns 13,964 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 7,741 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tortoise Inv Ltd accumulated 0% or 234 shares.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup (NYSE:ATR) by 2,879 shares to 159,004 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,204 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 10,946 shares. Scopus Asset LP stated it has 300,000 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Horrell Inc invested in 0.03% or 362 shares. First Finance Comml Bank owns 3,697 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 542,175 are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 343,253 shares. 24,000 are owned by Barbara Oil Com. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 2,410 are held by Steinberg Asset Mgmt. Meeder Asset Inc holds 47,652 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 8,657 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Rockland Company holds 0.09% or 4,752 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,160 shares. Btc Mngmt has 0.58% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 19,538 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 2,517 shares.