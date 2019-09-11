Somerville Kurt F Has Boosted Chevron (CVX) Position by $371,091; Stock Rose; Kidder Stephen W Continues to Hold Position in Xylem (XYL)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F bought 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 37,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 34,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $120.65. About 3.26 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Record U.S. oil offshore lease sale to test Trump energy push; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS COMPANY’S VENEZUELA OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FUNCTION NORMALLY; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON: NEW TAX LAW MAKES U.S. MORE COMPETITIVE FOR ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W bought 4,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 30,405 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 25,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $79.19. About 499,018 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 5,436 shares to 47,945 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,611 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Rech And Mngmt holds 2.2% or 66,742 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co holds 18,328 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mai Mngmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 9,575 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser holds 0.06% or 3,304 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 4.21 million shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 41,881 shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc invested in 0% or 32 shares. Veritas Llp reported 729,040 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com reported 0.07% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 273 shares. Daruma Cap invested in 0.42% or 46,218 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.19% or 424,819 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advsrs accumulated 750 shares. Greenwood Cap Associate Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 6,703 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 3,550 shares to 5,234 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,471 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN).