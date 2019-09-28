Somerville Kurt F Decreased Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) Holding; Last Week CGI Inc. (GIB) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering CGI Group (NYSE:GIB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CGI Group has $9000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $86.50’s average target is 10.30% above currents $78.42 stock price. CGI Group had 3 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $90.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $83.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Somerville Kurt F decreased Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 6,826 shares as Canadian Natl Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 211,115 shares with $19.52M value, down from 217,941 last quarter. Canadian Natl Railway now has $64.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 546,083 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 11.61% above currents $89.42 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 10 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rail Safety Week 2019 â€“ A shared responsibility NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN 100 Celebrations Come to Winnipeg NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and Evergreen Extend Intermodal Agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Canadian Railroads See Bevy Of Opportunity Amid Slowing Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN and COSCO Shipping Lines Extend Intermodal Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 11.30% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CNI’s profit will be $921.31 million for 17.46 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “National Bank of Canada and CGI team up to enhance the bank’s payments ecosystem – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CGI’s global delivery centers of excellence in India appraised at CMMI® Level 5 in Version 2.0 for application development services – prnewswire.com” published on September 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CGI builds momentum in the Canadian credit union market, announcing more than $27 million in early contract renewals and new CGI RFS360â„¢ clients – PRNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CGI to present at the CIBC 18th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference on September 25 in MontrÃ©al, Quebec – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CGI acquires Sunflower Systems – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.17 billion. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer activities support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. It has a 26.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning , and geospatial solutions.

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 175,929 shares traded or 22.21% up from the average. CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) has risen 20.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical GIB News: 24/05/2018 – Lufthansa Group chooses CGI as strategic partner for infrastructure and digital transformation services; 15/03/2018 – CREATIVEDRIVE BUYS CGI, AUGMENTED REALITY, IMMERSIVE CONTENT; 08/05/2018 – CGI TO BUY BACK 3.63M OF SHRS HELD BY CAISSE DE DEPOT; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q EPS C$0.94; 13/04/2018 – CELADON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Celadon Group Inc. – CGI; 16/05/2018 – CGI Acquires IT Consulting Firm Facilite Informatique; 09/03/2018 CGI receives Value Creation Award at 2018 Canadian Dealmakers Award Gala; 09/04/2018 – MEYER WERFT SELECTS CGI FOR IT MODERNIZATION CONTRACT, NO TERMS; 02/05/2018 – CGI Group 2Q Adj EPS C$1.04; 15/03/2018 – CreativeDrive Acquires CGI, Augmented Reality and lmmersive Content Tech Startup Decora