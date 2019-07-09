Somerville Kurt F Decreased By $360,150 Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Next Century Growth Investors Lowered By $637,092 Its Model N (MODN) Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Model N Inc (MODN) stake by 22.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 37,476 shares as Model N Inc (MODN)’s stock rose 12.46%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 126,887 shares with $2.23M value, down from 164,363 last quarter. Model N Inc now has $664.27M valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 32,788 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer

Somerville Kurt F decreased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 22.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,575 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 29,372 shares with $1.25 million value, down from 37,947 last quarter. Pfizer now has $242.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $43.54. About 7.35 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.96 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 18,072 are owned by Winfield Associate. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Com has invested 2.06% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sterneck Cap Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 0.29% or 7,892 shares. Congress Asset Communication Ma holds 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 11,807 shares. Oak Oh holds 681,268 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 0.21% or 40,126 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America holds 16,011 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 985,485 shares. Country Club Na owns 1.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 304,405 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,812 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 534,146 shares. First Republic Management has 0.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.48 million shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. The insider LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold 43,800 shares worth $1.81M.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Thursday, January 31 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, April 1. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, January 23. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Somerville Kurt F increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,509 shares to 5,520 valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) stake by 8,062 shares and now owns 44,863 shares. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 49,893 shares to 469,554 valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bone Inc stake by 152,460 shares and now owns 367,383 shares. Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, up 69.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

