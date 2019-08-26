Somerville Kurt F Decreased By $360,150 Its Pfizer (PFE) Holding; FUTUREWORLD (FWDG) Sellers Decreased By 2.47% Their Shorts

FUTUREWORLD CORP (OTCMKTS:FWDG) had a decrease of 2.47% in short interest. FWDG’s SI was 3.95 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.47% from 4.05M shares previously. With 270,000 avg volume, 15 days are for FUTUREWORLD CORP (OTCMKTS:FWDG)’s short sellers to cover FWDG’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Pfizer (PFE) stake by 22.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F sold 8,575 shares as Pfizer (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 29,372 shares with $1.25M value, down from 37,947 last quarter. Pfizer now has $189.94B valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 26.34 million shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 23/03/2018 – GSK Dropping Pfizer Consumer Health Bid Augurs Well for Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 05/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – LITTMAN WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEES OF PFIZER’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (pregabalin) Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B

FutureWorld Corp., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of hemp/cannabis products, services, and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $518,512. The firm provides smart sensor technology, communication network, surveillance security, data analysis for smart cultivation, and consultation for the industrial hemp and legal medicinal marijuana. It currently has negative earnings. It offers personal and professional tetrahydrocannabinoil and Cannabidiol test kits; pharmaceutical grade CBD oil solutions; URVape vaporizer pens, which are oil vaporizers for the e-cigarette, cannabis, and herbal vaping industry; CaNNaLyTiX, a dashboard controller system that allows various computer systems to be integrated throughout a cultivator's infrastructures; CaNNaTRAK, the barcode and RFID tracking systems for keeping seed to sale tracking of hemp/cannabis; and SPIDer , a system to meet the needs of theft and malicious attacks.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 44.56 million shares. 79,886 are owned by Colrain Capital Limited Liability Co. Barr E S And accumulated 13,590 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management holds 73,205 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Casualty has 8.25% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2.28 million shares or 1.63% of the stock. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.40 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt invested in 765,721 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Massachusetts Financial Svcs Company Ma has 1.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 56.74M shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Somerville Kurt F reported 29,372 shares stake. Tctc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.10M shares.

Somerville Kurt F increased Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 2,509 shares to 5,520 valued at $991,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stake by 3,017 shares and now owns 37,858 shares. Disney (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.