Somerville Kurt F Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake By $449,111; Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Mdu Res Group (MDU) Stake

Somerville Kurt F increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 83.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Somerville Kurt F acquired 2,509 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Somerville Kurt F holds 5,520 shares with $991,000 value, up from 3,011 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 20/03/2018 – Tweak Town: Nintendo Switch refresh rumor: new NVIDIA Tegra SoC, 8GB RAM; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) stake by 31.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 24,000 shares as Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU)’s stock rose 5.07%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 52,000 shares with $1.34 million value, down from 76,000 last quarter. Mdu Res Group Inc now has $5.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 762,414 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 22C; 07/03/2018 MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Seminar; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU Resources Group 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Director Holaday’s Retirement

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 707,081 shares to 888,193 valued at $48.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 176,623 shares and now owns 411,423 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 306,980 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sir LP reported 376,500 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Sei Investments Com reported 28,061 shares stake. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 3.05M shares. Gam Ag owns 14,649 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 2.02 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs has invested 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Hills Bank & Trust And Tru Comm invested in 9,300 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Grp accumulated 870,290 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 41,990 shares or 0.17% of the stock. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation holds 363,168 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Asset Management Incorporated holds 9,199 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.48% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Nordea Inv Management holds 0.01% or 163,319 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $140,250 activity. $63,000 worth of stock was bought by SPARBY DAVID M on Friday, May 17.

Somerville Kurt F decreased Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) stake by 3,021 shares to 159,327 valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 8,098 shares and now owns 231,471 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

